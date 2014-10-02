© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Ascent Solar signs new distributor in Mexico

Ascent Solar Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of flexible thin-film photovoltaic modules integrated into the company's EnerPlex series of products, has signed a new distributor of EnerPlex products in Mexico, TodoSolar.

“TodoSolar is very excited to represent and distribute EnerPlex products in the developing Mexican market. The technological superiority and versatility of EnerPlex products when compared to the competition, gives us the confidence to promote these incredible solar and power storage solutions in Mexico,” said Roberto Roman Diez, Director of Sales for TodoSolar.



John Maslanik, EnerPlex's Manager of Business Development, said, “Branching into the Mexican market is a great step forward for the EnerPlex brand; TodoSolar is a fantastic partner, whose connections in the Mexican retail market will help us quickly bring products to shelves throughout Mexico.”