© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

MikroElektronika ink it with Digi-Key

Digi-Key Corporation has signed a global distribution agreement with MikroElektronika, a producer of development tools and compilers for microcontrollers.

“Being one of the top suppliers of electronic components in the world, Digi-Key adds exceptional value to our customers worldwide,” said Marijana Matovic, Chief of Sales at MikroElektronika. “Their well-established connections with semiconductor manufacturers, wide customer base, excellent support, as well as sales channels, will help our development solutions to reach more developers worldwide.”



“MikroElektronika’s unique approach to development tools makes them versatile and comprehensive,” said Ira Suko, Director of Semiconductors for Digi-Key. “Their products will help ensure our engineers around the globe are able to finish their designs quickly and efficiently.”