© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Bel to license tech to Cosel

Bel Fuse has entered into a non-exclusive, worldwide, multi-year field of use license agreement with Japan-based Cosel, Co., LTD, a provider of AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters and noise filters.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bel Power Solutions has licensed specific digital power technology (DPT) patents to Cosel, which will design and manufacture an array of board mounted power supply solutions employing the newly licensed DPT. The DPT patents were acquired by Bel through the Company's recent acquisition of the Power-One's Power Solutions business from ABB Ltd.



Dan Bernstein, president and CEO of Bel, stated, "Our DPT patent license agreement with Cosel underscores the value of Bel's technology patents and exemplifies our commitment to encouraging innovation by licensing access to our patent portfolio. We look forward to working with Cosel and continuing to provide energy-efficient technologies with increased functionality for our customers worldwide."



"These DPT patents support the development of new values by Cosel to address the needs of our various industrial customers," said Masato Tanikawa, President of Cosel. "Configurability through serial communication is crucial to system optimization and maximizing power conversion performance. We are delighted to now be utilizing the DPT patents acquired from Bel."