© plessey

Plessey expands with in-house LED assembly line

Plessey has added an LED assembly line to its expanding Plymouth UK facility.

The Plessey bespoke assembly line utilises a laser saw process and finishes with an automatic test for industry standard PLCC (Plastic, Leadless Chip Carrier) packages. The line includes die attach, wire bonding, phosphor mixing, encapsulation and singulation, in addition to all the other industry-standard, supporting equipment and processes.



Mike Snaith, Plessey's Operations Director stated that, "The industrialisation of GaN-on-Silicon LED technology does not end at producing wafers - it also requires as much attention to the back-end processing to ensure that all the benefits we make at wafer level are fully realised in the final product. This is the best way to provide customers with the LED products they need."



Dr. Keith Strickland, Plessey's Chief Technology Officer, added, "The fact that we are recruiting recognised industry shapers from the world of solid-state lighting is a tangible endorsement that the Plessey value proposition is both exciting and credible."