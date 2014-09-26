© ifixit Teardowns | September 26, 2014
iPhone 6 Plus Teardown
Earlier in the day, we escaped the Apple Store hoosegow with nary a scratch, but with two phones in hand—the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus.
Apple has completely redesigned how the home button connects to the main board. Gone is the awkwardly short and fragile cable of the iPhone 5s days. Instead, Apple has made the effort to run the home button cable all the way to the opposite end of the phone. We're quite happy to see this improvement! We can't think of a reason to extend the cable this way except to improve repairability. Thank you, Apple.
After all was said, done, and dismantled, the iPhone 6 Plus earned a very respectable 7 out of 10 repairability score.
It seems Apple is reluctant to switch from Pentalobe screws to good ol' regular Phillips screws. Luckily, we brought our Pro Tech Screwdriver Set to remove those pesky Pentalobe screws. While proprietary screws are not our favorite, we are happy that we don't have to go straight to heat.
After saying the magic words, the 43 gram battery mystically lifts off the rear case enclosure. In line with rumors, the battery is rated at 3.82 V and 11.1 Wh of energy, for a total of 2915 mAh—nearly double the capacity of the 1560 mAh unit in the iPhone 5s, and slightly larger than the 2800 mAh burner in the Galaxy S5. The battery is also larger than the standard iPhone 6's 6.91 Wh, 1810 mAh battery—which explains the longer life, despite the much larger screen.
This is new! We have something new! The vibrator assembly is located to the right of the battery, below the logic board. Inside we find a delicate array of copper coils. They create alternating magnetic fields that shake a permanent magnet mass, which rides on a couple of springs.
The back of the iSight camera is labeled DNL432 70566F MKLAB. Phase-detection autofocus has been around for awhile in DSLRs, but is relatively new to smartphones. However, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus aren't the first to feature it — the Samsung Galaxy S5 had it first.
The key feature differentiating this camera from that of the standard iPhone 6 is optical image stabilization—a technology we've seen before. The lens element on the left is nested into a tiny metal cage, nudged to and fro by the electromagnetic coils surrounding the sensor on the right.
We're button-pushers around here, so we took particular interest in this fancy new rubber gasket surrounding the power button. Similar gaskets surround the volume buttons. This seems to represent a move toward increased water/dust resistance, and therefore improved durability.
-----
More can be found at © iFixit. Check out the new language versions.
After all was said, done, and dismantled, the iPhone 6 Plus earned a very respectable 7 out of 10 repairability score.
Teardown highlights:
It seems Apple is reluctant to switch from Pentalobe screws to good ol' regular Phillips screws. Luckily, we brought our Pro Tech Screwdriver Set to remove those pesky Pentalobe screws. While proprietary screws are not our favorite, we are happy that we don't have to go straight to heat.
After saying the magic words, the 43 gram battery mystically lifts off the rear case enclosure. In line with rumors, the battery is rated at 3.82 V and 11.1 Wh of energy, for a total of 2915 mAh—nearly double the capacity of the 1560 mAh unit in the iPhone 5s, and slightly larger than the 2800 mAh burner in the Galaxy S5. The battery is also larger than the standard iPhone 6's 6.91 Wh, 1810 mAh battery—which explains the longer life, despite the much larger screen.
This is new! We have something new! The vibrator assembly is located to the right of the battery, below the logic board. Inside we find a delicate array of copper coils. They create alternating magnetic fields that shake a permanent magnet mass, which rides on a couple of springs.
The back of the iSight camera is labeled DNL432 70566F MKLAB. Phase-detection autofocus has been around for awhile in DSLRs, but is relatively new to smartphones. However, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus aren't the first to feature it — the Samsung Galaxy S5 had it first.
The key feature differentiating this camera from that of the standard iPhone 6 is optical image stabilization—a technology we've seen before. The lens element on the left is nested into a tiny metal cage, nudged to and fro by the electromagnetic coils surrounding the sensor on the right.
We're button-pushers around here, so we took particular interest in this fancy new rubber gasket surrounding the power button. Similar gaskets surround the volume buttons. This seems to represent a move toward increased water/dust resistance, and therefore improved durability.
A whole load of chip ID, thanks to our buddies at Chipworks:
- Apple A8 APL1011 SoC + Elpida 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM (as denoted by the markings EDF8164A3PM-GD-F)
- Qualcomm MDM9625M LTE Modem
- Skyworks 77802-23 Low Band LTE PAD
- Avago A8020 High Band PAD
- Avago A8010 Ultra High Band PA + FBARs
- TriQuint TQF6410 3G EDGE power amplifier module
- InvenSense MP67B 6-axis gyroscope and accelerometer combo
- Qualcomm QFE1000 Envelope Tracking IC
- RF Micro Devices RF5159 Antenna Switch Module
- SkyWorks 77356-8 Mid Band PAD
- SK Hynix H2JTDG8UD1BMS 128 Gb (16 GB) NAND Flash
- Murata 339S0228 Wi-Fi Module
- Apple/Dialog 338S1251-AZ Power Management IC
- Broadcom BCM5976 Touchscreen Controller
- NXP LPC18B1UK ARM Cortex-M3 Microcontrollers (a.k.a. the M8 motion coprocessor)
- NXP 65V10 NFC module (likely contains an NXP PN544 NFC controller inside)
- Qualcomm WTR1625L RF Transceiver
- Qualcomm WFR1620 receive-only companion chip
- Qualcomm PM8019 power management IC
- Texas Instruments 343S0694 touch transmitter
- AMS AS3923 boosted NFC tag front end
- Cirrus Logic 338S1201 audio codec
-----
More can be found at © iFixit. Check out the new language versions.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments