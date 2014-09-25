© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

QT Brightek signs with Digi-Key

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation signed a global distribution agreement with QT Brightek (QTB).

“Optoelectronics is an industry in which we have seen tremendous upward motion,” said Ira Suko, Director of Semiconductors. “The high-quality solutions offered by QT Brightek offer a valuable option for our customers. We look forward to providing these quality products to our worldwide customer base.”



QTB’s optoelectronics product range encompasses a wide spectrum of visible, infrared wavelengths and sensors.



According to Murali Samy, Sales Manager for QTB, "We believe that Digi-Key will significantly grow QTB’s design presence globally. Our joint focus will be to develop and expand optoelectronics component and module usage in both traditional applications and emerging solid-state lighting products.”