© otnaydur dreamstime.com Business | September 29, 2014
TTTech teams with Cisco’s openBerlin Innovation Center
TTTech partners with Cisco at Cisco’s Internet of Everything Innovation Center, named openBerlin.
The goal is to accelerate the adoption of the key enabling communication technology “Deterministic Ethernet” for advanced solutions for Industry 4.0 / the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) in the manufacturing and transportation industries.
At the openBerlin Innovation Center, TTTech and Cisco intend to develop and showcase Industry 4.0 solutions made possible by Deterministic Ethernet, the cross-industry communication technology based on upcoming IEEE 802.1 Time-Sensitive Networking standards.
“We are very proud to cooperate with Cisco at the openBerlin Innovation Center. It is an important step for our customers that Cisco, as the world’s leader in IT and networking, has recognized TTTech’s strong technology and product portfolio as a key enabler for Industry 4.0 and the real-time Internet of Things,” states Georg Kopetz, Co-Founder and Member of the Executive Board at TTTech.
“The Industry 4.0 movement focuses on network connectivity, intelligence and visibility – an important next step for industrial and transportation companies who want to reduce operating costs and improve the customer experience,” said Maciej Kranz, Vice President of Cisco’s Corporate Technology Group. “We see this as an opportunity and are pleased to collaborate with TTTech on the openBerlin Innovation Center with the goal of creating innovative solutions to help our customers achieve the next phase in their IoT strategies.”
Jorge Magalhaes, Vestas Senior Vice President for Engineering Solutions, comments, "Vestas welcomes Cisco's and TTTech's initiative in the Berlin Innovation Center. Industrie 4.0 / Industrial Internet of Things and technologies such as Deterministic Ethernet help us to continue innovating and offering the most competitive renewable energy solutions for a more sustainable world."
At the openBerlin Innovation Center, TTTech and Cisco intend to develop and showcase Industry 4.0 solutions made possible by Deterministic Ethernet, the cross-industry communication technology based on upcoming IEEE 802.1 Time-Sensitive Networking standards.
“We are very proud to cooperate with Cisco at the openBerlin Innovation Center. It is an important step for our customers that Cisco, as the world’s leader in IT and networking, has recognized TTTech’s strong technology and product portfolio as a key enabler for Industry 4.0 and the real-time Internet of Things,” states Georg Kopetz, Co-Founder and Member of the Executive Board at TTTech.
“The Industry 4.0 movement focuses on network connectivity, intelligence and visibility – an important next step for industrial and transportation companies who want to reduce operating costs and improve the customer experience,” said Maciej Kranz, Vice President of Cisco’s Corporate Technology Group. “We see this as an opportunity and are pleased to collaborate with TTTech on the openBerlin Innovation Center with the goal of creating innovative solutions to help our customers achieve the next phase in their IoT strategies.”
Jorge Magalhaes, Vestas Senior Vice President for Engineering Solutions, comments, "Vestas welcomes Cisco's and TTTech's initiative in the Berlin Innovation Center. Industrie 4.0 / Industrial Internet of Things and technologies such as Deterministic Ethernet help us to continue innovating and offering the most competitive renewable energy solutions for a more sustainable world."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments