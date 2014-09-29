© otnaydur dreamstime.com

TTTech teams with Cisco’s openBerlin Innovation Center

TTTech partners with Cisco at Cisco’s Internet of Everything Innovation Center, named openBerlin.

The goal is to accelerate the adoption of the key enabling communication technology “Deterministic Ethernet” for advanced solutions for Industry 4.0 / the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) in the manufacturing and transportation industries.



At the openBerlin Innovation Center, TTTech and Cisco intend to develop and showcase Industry 4.0 solutions made possible by Deterministic Ethernet, the cross-industry communication technology based on upcoming IEEE 802.1 Time-Sensitive Networking standards.



“We are very proud to cooperate with Cisco at the openBerlin Innovation Center. It is an important step for our customers that Cisco, as the world’s leader in IT and networking, has recognized TTTech’s strong technology and product portfolio as a key enabler for Industry 4.0 and the real-time Internet of Things,” states Georg Kopetz, Co-Founder and Member of the Executive Board at TTTech.



“The Industry 4.0 movement focuses on network connectivity, intelligence and visibility – an important next step for industrial and transportation companies who want to reduce operating costs and improve the customer experience,” said Maciej Kranz, Vice President of Cisco’s Corporate Technology Group. “We see this as an opportunity and are pleased to collaborate with TTTech on the openBerlin Innovation Center with the goal of creating innovative solutions to help our customers achieve the next phase in their IoT strategies.”



Jorge Magalhaes, Vestas Senior Vice President for Engineering Solutions, comments, "Vestas welcomes Cisco's and TTTech's initiative in the Berlin Innovation Center. Industrie 4.0 / Industrial Internet of Things and technologies such as Deterministic Ethernet help us to continue innovating and offering the most competitive renewable energy solutions for a more sustainable world."