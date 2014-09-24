© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Kemet confirms second quarter guidance

Kemet Corporation is confirming its previously announced earnings guidance provided on July 24, 2014.

Kemet is currently expecting its revenues to be in the range of USD 206 to USD 212 million, and that adjusted operating gross margins are currently expected to improve over the June 30, 2014 quarter by 100 to 200 basis points.



"The quarter appears to be developing as we expected and we believe that the final results will be consistent with our prior expectations. Margins continue to remain a primary focus and at this point the cost improvement actions are taking hold," stated Per Loof, Kemet's Chief Executive Officer. "We are also pleased to be recognized in an article by the Wall Street Journal recently as one of only four companies out of 1'300 filing with the SEC that had an audit conducted on our conflict minerals report," continued Loof.