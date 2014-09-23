© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Centrotherm lays off in Germany

Due to the recent market weakness in the photovoltaic industry centrotherm will continue its restructuring and modernization program.

The technology and equipment provider for the photovoltaics and semiconductor industry consistently enlarges its product and service portfolio and invests in new process solutions, upgrades and service packages.



Centrothem will optimise its cost structure, in addition to taking measures to reduce the manufacturing and material costs, the company will also take additional measures in business process improvements in administration and production. The company also intends, as a further measure, to layoff about 50 employees at its headquarters in Blaubeuren, Germany, as well as additional positions at its international locations.



The Management Board has informed workforce and the Works Council on the proposed costs, efficiency and the personnel measures planned.