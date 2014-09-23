© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

Avnet Embedded boosts storage offering

Avnet Embedded, a division of Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas, has entered into a distribution agreement with EchoStreams Innovative Solutions, LLC, a provider of specialised server and storage solutions.

“EchoStreams takes conventional off-the-shelf components and packages them to meet the different usage models of various vertical markets,” said John Salemme, vice president and general manager of Avnet Embedded. “These unique purpose-built platforms enable our mutual customers with limited IT infrastructure resources to leverage the economy of scale of mass-produced components, while enjoying the benefits of a highly flexible or customized solution.”



“EchoStreams is proud to join forces with Avnet Embedded, the global-leading value-added solution distributor for IT infrastructure technologies,” said Gene Lee, president and CEO of EchoStreams Innovative Solutions. “With its strong market access and global logistics capabilities, Avnet Embedded can help bring EchoStreams’ solutions to OEMs of all sizes, from fresh startups to global technology leaders.”