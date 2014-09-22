© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Intel's massive investment in Israel

The American chipmaker Intel, is going forward with its plans for Israel, investing roughly USD 6 billion in the upgrade of its manufacturing facility.

Israel's finance and economy ministries have approved the American company's plan to expand its presence in the country. Intel will be handed a USD 300 million government grant over five years and will be eligible to pay a corporate tax of 5% over a 10 year period, according to a report in Reuters.



With the investment the company plans to expand its workforce with an additional 1'000 workers at its plant in Kiryat Gat by 2023, the report concludes.