UniPixel appoints new SVP of R&D

UniPixel has appointed Arnold Kholodenko, Ph.D. to the position of senior vice president of research and development, succeeding Dan Van Ostrand, who has resigned to pursue other interests.

"Dr. Kholodenko's accomplished career and deep engineering experience, particularly in leading cross-functional teams of engineers in the implementation of new manufacturing technologies, makes him an ideal addition to our UniPixel team," said Jeff Hawthorne, the company's president and chief executive officer. "His proven ability to commercialize products, notably at Applied Materials and Lam Research, strongly supports our goals as we advance towards commercial production of InTouch Sensors and Diamond Guard."



"We would like to thank Dan for his invaluable service to UniPixel as one of the company's founders," added Hawthorne. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."



Dr. Kholodenko previously served as executive director at Artech Consulting, a professional IT services firm. Prior to Artech, he served as senior director of Lam Research, a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry where he led the development and deployment of a turn-key manufacturing process delivering a mechanical cleaning module to customers.