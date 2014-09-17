© saniphoto dreamstime.com Business | September 17, 2014
SPI Solar in new development on the Hawaiian market
SPI Solar has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets relating to current SPI solar PV projects in Hawaii.
Under the terms of the agreement, SPI will acquire Hawaiian Power, LLC’s (“HPL’s”) equity interests and debt related to an SPI and HPL joint venture to develop and operate solar PV projects in Hawaii.
As a result of the transaction, SPI will own a 100% interest in an entity that currently has approximately 15.0 megawatts (“MW”) under development in Hawaii. The aggregate purchase price for the assets is USD 3.95 million consisting of 3'000'000 SPI Solar shares of common stock valued at USD 1.15 per share, subject to adjustment, and $0.5 million in cash, with closing expected in September 2014.
In addition, SPI has also acquired the development rights to an additional 2.5 MW of projects near Kona, Hawaii. As noted above, with SPI’s approximately 15 MWs under current development in Hawaii and, with this investment, SPI’s total solar project interests in the Hawaii PV market will now comprise approximately 17.5 MW, all of which are expected to be completed throughout the remainder of 2014 and 2015.
“This announcement underscores SPI’s commitment to growing our presence in the important US solar market,” said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman of SPI. “Hawaii, in particular, is among the country’s most attractive markets for PV investment, and we are confident these developments will result in meaningful returns for SPI.”
As a result of the transaction, SPI will own a 100% interest in an entity that currently has approximately 15.0 megawatts (“MW”) under development in Hawaii. The aggregate purchase price for the assets is USD 3.95 million consisting of 3'000'000 SPI Solar shares of common stock valued at USD 1.15 per share, subject to adjustment, and $0.5 million in cash, with closing expected in September 2014.
In addition, SPI has also acquired the development rights to an additional 2.5 MW of projects near Kona, Hawaii. As noted above, with SPI’s approximately 15 MWs under current development in Hawaii and, with this investment, SPI’s total solar project interests in the Hawaii PV market will now comprise approximately 17.5 MW, all of which are expected to be completed throughout the remainder of 2014 and 2015.
“This announcement underscores SPI’s commitment to growing our presence in the important US solar market,” said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman of SPI. “Hawaii, in particular, is among the country’s most attractive markets for PV investment, and we are confident these developments will result in meaningful returns for SPI.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments