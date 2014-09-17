© saniphoto dreamstime.com

SPI Solar in new development on the Hawaiian market

SPI Solar has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets relating to current SPI solar PV projects in Hawaii.

Under the terms of the agreement, SPI will acquire Hawaiian Power, LLC’s (“HPL’s”) equity interests and debt related to an SPI and HPL joint venture to develop and operate solar PV projects in Hawaii.



As a result of the transaction, SPI will own a 100% interest in an entity that currently has approximately 15.0 megawatts (“MW”) under development in Hawaii. The aggregate purchase price for the assets is USD 3.95 million consisting of 3'000'000 SPI Solar shares of common stock valued at USD 1.15 per share, subject to adjustment, and $0.5 million in cash, with closing expected in September 2014.



In addition, SPI has also acquired the development rights to an additional 2.5 MW of projects near Kona, Hawaii. As noted above, with SPI’s approximately 15 MWs under current development in Hawaii and, with this investment, SPI’s total solar project interests in the Hawaii PV market will now comprise approximately 17.5 MW, all of which are expected to be completed throughout the remainder of 2014 and 2015.



“This announcement underscores SPI’s commitment to growing our presence in the important US solar market,” said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman of SPI. “Hawaii, in particular, is among the country’s most attractive markets for PV investment, and we are confident these developments will result in meaningful returns for SPI.”