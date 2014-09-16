© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Increased sales leads to warehouse expansion at TTI Europe

TTI has extended its warehousing & logistics space at its European headquarters outside Munich, Germany as a direct response to growth the company is experiencing.

The company has added an extra 8'000 square meters of floor area – representing an increase of about 25% – in order to continue to honour its commitment, made to suppliers and customers alike, to be a stocking distributor with wide and deep inventory across the franchise portfolio. The extra space will also be used to extend its value-add capabilities to include a new cable and wire re-spooling service.



Explains Thomas Rolle, TTI’s Vice President European Operations in Europe: “We have achieved double digit growth for the last few years and that is the plan for this year too. All our business sectors are growing, but we are seeing greater growth in specific technologies such as relays, circuit protection, magnetics and of course, connectors. Some of these can be bulky items, so we need more space.”



He continues: “In order to service a sales growth of 10%, we will see a line item increase of maybe 15%. Last month, for example, we had nine sea freight deliveries – that’s 870 pallets. It’s impossible to receive all that stock in one go, so we needed a buffer area - hence the increase in warehouse space.”