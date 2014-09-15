© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Intel purchases Powerwave patent portfolio

Intel has signed a definitive agreement to buy over 1'400 patents and patent applications from an affiliate of The Gores Group, which obtained the patents in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Powerwave Technologies.

The patents relate to, among other things, telecommunications infrastructure technologies, including tower mounted amplifiers, antenna structures, power amplifier configurations, crest factor reduction and digital pre-distortion circuitry.