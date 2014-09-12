© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Microsemi to acquire Centellax

Microsemi Corporation has signed an agreement to acquire Santa Rosa, California-based Centellax, a supplier of high-speed analog and RF semiconductor products for the optical communications and Ethernet datacom markets.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.



The acquired product lines and technology will expand Microsemi's current communications product offerings while allowing the company to leverage Centellax's optical and Ethernet datacenter capabilities to the benefit of Microsemi customers.



"The high-speed design and packaging capabilities of Centellax are at the very edge," said James J. Peterson, Microsemi's chairman and CEO. "We welcome this talented Centellax team to Microsemi and we look forward to incorporating its leading-edge designs into our ever expanding communications product portfolio, ensuring our customers continue to rely upon us as their total solutions provider."



The transaction is not expected to have a material effect on Microsemi's revenues or expenses. Further, Microsemi reaffirms its revenue guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2014.