© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

AJA Video Picks Semtech for SDI Products

AJA Video Systems, a supplier of SDI products to the broadcast and post-production industries, has adopted Semtech Corporation's GS3490 3G SDI integrated equalizer and cable driver for use in its latest products.

“The GS3490, with its class-leading performance and small package size, has given us additional design flexibility and contributed to the success of our portfolio of innovative SDI products,” said John Abt, CEO of AJA Video Systems.



“The demand for SDI connectivity continues to grow and the GS3490 is ideal for applications requiring both high density and high performance,” said Gary Beauchamp, Executive Vice President & GM, Signal Integrity Product Group. “AJA is a great example of this as the company is a provider of high-performance products for the SDI market.”