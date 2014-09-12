© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Maxim chosen as lead supplier for Xilinx UltraScale FPGAs

Maxim Integrated Products has been chosen as the lead supplier for Xilinx UltraScale FPGAs. Maxim supplies the power management for three Xilinx FPGA reference designs.

The collaboration leverages Maxim’s InTune digital power products, and lets Maxim leverage its high-density, high-efficiency Volterra technology for FPGA development boards.



“We are honored to be the lead power supplier for UltraScale platforms from Xilinx,” said Todd Whitaker, Vice President of Marketing at Maxim Integrated. “At X-Fest, we will demonstrate our innovative power solutions and show designers how we can help solve their real-life, everyday challenges.”



“Maxim and Xilinx are a powerful combination in the marketplace,” said Dave Tokic, Sr. Director, Partner Ecosystems and Alliances at Xilinx. “Maxim’s solutions make UltraScale power systems easier to design and provide a significant decrease in system design size. We’re excited about the value this collaboration brings to our customers.”