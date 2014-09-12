© ilya shahau dreamstime.com Components | September 12, 2014
EBV Elektronik and IP500 Alliance announce partnership
The IP500 Alliance has announced that EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company and specialist in EMEA semiconductor distribution, has become a partner providing a global supply chain and technical support for the IP500 solution / RF module.
IP500 is the global wireless standard platform for security and safety applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape. The IP500 platform focuses on safety and security in building automation applications, allowing for fully interoperable connections between various devices e.g. temperature, motion, smoke, intrusion or HVAC sensors and actuators.
“Supply chain and technical support for all IP500 wireless modules is a key element of the IP500 strategy. With its leading experience in distribution and technical support of active devices (modules & chips), EBV will guarantee a high level of technical support to all IP500 OEMs around the world. It is therefore a tremendous asset for the IP500 Alliance and its OEMs to have EBV on board”, said Helmut Adamski, CEO and Chairman of IP500 Alliance.
This partnership will also support the IP500 members in applying the interoperable technologies that create opportunities for improved efficiency and faster time to market, which empower IP500 OEMs to launch their products in a local (worldwide) marketplace on time.
“Our relationship with the IP500 Alliance has grown over the past years and we are now proud to announce our active partnership with the IP500 Alliance. We will offer the IP500 modules, called Vesta, as part of our EBVchips program”, says Eckart Voskamp, Director EBVchips Program. “EBV is committed to supporting and facilitating the IP500 platform as the de facto standard for IoT safety & security devices and systems globally. By providing global technical expertise in the IP500 domain, EBV will provide supply chain services worldwide for the IP500 solutions as part of its EBVchips program with the goal of delivering a positive contribution to a fully interoperable IoT future for almost every smart device.”
