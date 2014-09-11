© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Digi-Key ink it with Inventek

Digi-Key has entered into a global distribution agreement with Inventek.

Al Serpa, CMO & Co-Founder at Inventek Systems, stated that, “Our Digi-Key relationship is very exciting. The convergence between wireless connectivity and a 50Bu IoT market by 2020 will require a premier distribution partner. Digi-Key’s ability to reach what will be the most diversified range of customer and market applications our industry has seen in combination with Inventek’s Best-In-Class IoT and Cloud-ready portfolio will position both companies as the standard in wireless solutions & services.”



Inventek’s modular connectivity solutions address a growing need for IoT products and solutions across a range of embedded vertical markets including consumer, industrial, energy, medical, and military segments.



Ira Suko, Director of Semiconductors at Digi-Key, said, “Our customer base will find great value in the addition of Inventek’s Best-In-Class IoT and Cloud-ready portfolio. These products provide a wide range of options from low-cost system-in-a-package (SiP) products to modular-based solutions that address a particular application or industry need.”