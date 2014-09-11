© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

FPC's president under investigation for insider crime

Fingerprint Cards confirms that a former Board member and shareholder in the company is under investigation for insider crime. In addition, the company's president is also under investigation for insider crime.

“The situation that has arisen is deeply regrettable and, naturally, we take a very serious view of the suspicions now being directed at the company's President and the former Board member,” the company writes in a press statement.



Fingerprint Cards has cooperated with the Swedish Economic Crime Authority in their investigation and has decided to launch a parallel internal investigation.



As a result of the situation that has arisen, and while awaiting the result of the ongoing investigation, the Board and President have resolved in joint consultation that Jörgen Lantto will assume the position of Acting President until further notice.