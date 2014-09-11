© evertiq

Arrow signs distribution agreement with NimbeLink

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with NimbeLink, a provider of embedded cellular modems and developer of cellular-enabled gateway systems.

Under the agreement, Arrow will distribute the NimbeLink Skywire family of plug-in cellular modems across North America.



NimbeLink creates devices designed to take the complexity out of machine-to-machine communication and provides product developers with a range of design, component and manufacturing solutions to help speed innovative products to market. Its Skywire plug-in modems address a full range of cellular technologies, are among the smallest in the industry, and are designed to allow developers to quickly build cellular connectivity into their products.



“Since its introduction in 2013, Skywire has gained quick acceptance among product developers,” said Kurt Larson, chief technology officer at NimbeLink. “We recognized the need for expanded distribution and chose Arrow for its worldwide coverage and experience in bringing leading-edge technologies to the marketplace.



Larson continued, “Working with Arrow will allow us to focus our own resources on developing our products and working with customers to tailor solutions to their specific applications in the Internet of Things.”