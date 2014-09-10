© evertiq

Börsig is founding the Börsig Austria GmbH

The distributor of electromechanical components from Germany is founding a corporation in Austria with its headquarters in Vienna to expand on the Austrian market.

The electronic distributor Börsig is specialized in the sale of connectors from manufacturers as well as customized cable assemblies. The personal technical advice by the sales staff and the customer-focused support by the field staff characterizes the value proposition of the specialist distributor. With the Börsig Austria GmbH especially for the Austrian market, Börsig aims to offer this service also nationwide in Austria.



A new field manager from Austria is already incorporated into the processes and products of the distributor and is starting with the expansion of the sales activities in Austria. From now on the Börsig customers in Austria can be supported more intensively on the spot. The idea for the next years: With growing orders, the number of employees of the Börsig Austria GmbH in Vienna should be increased.