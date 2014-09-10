© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | September 10, 2014
IMT and CIT-China to expand MEMS ecosystem in China
Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), a pure-play MEMS foundry in the US, has signed a MoU with the China R&D Center for Internet of Things based in Wuxi, China (CIT-China).
The two organizations agree to develop a long term strategic partnership which will enable CIT-CHINA related MEMS companies to design and develop advanced MEMS devices, develop commercial capabilities, and carry out volume production using IMT’s production expertise and capacity.
“The China MEMS market is very large and still growing at a fast rate. It is critical for IMT to establish a strong partner to help facilitate the connection between IMT MEMS capabilities and Chinese customers,” said Craig Ensley, president and CEO of IMT. “CIT-China has a strong presence in the China MEMS market and is a key contributor to the growth now and in the future. We are pleased to have partnered with such a strong team and expect to see an immediate impact in terms of reaching new customers in China.”
"Under the 12th China national economic plan, CIT-China has devoted tremendous effort to build and promote whole IoT industrial ecosystem in China, which included setting up a common platform for MEMS development in Wuxi. With the contribution of IMT's global leading MEMS open foundry service as a strategic partner of CIT-China, we can greatly enhance commercialization of local MEMS designs, that will be especially helpful and beneficial to local fabless MEMS companies," said Prof. Dapeng Chen, Deputy Director of CIT-China.
Market analysts predict that China will be the fastest growing MEMS market in the next five years. For this reason, IMT has identified the China market as strategic for the long term growth of the company. In recent years, IMT has had several new customers emerge that are China based so IMT is not brand new to the China market. However, the collaboration with CIT-China will provide an added presence and local domain expertise that IMT needs to establish a recognized presence in the region.
“The China MEMS market is currently moving so quickly and customers want to quickly take advantage of the opportunity. With over fourteen years of experience in MEMS design and manufacturing, IMT has the ability to quickly move Chinese customers from concept to mass production,” said Dr. Joseph Luo, IMT China Country Manager.
