Sensirion AG appoints Chell Instruments Ltd

The Swiss sensor manufacturer Sensirion AG has appointed Chell Instruments as the UK & IRL distributor for Sensirion’s range of gas flow measurement and control products.

“With the appointment of Chell Instruments as Gas Flow distributor, Sensirion’s local sales and technical support has been further strengthened” says Dave Boylan, Area Sales Man- ager, Sensirion for the UK and Ireland. “Chell offer vast experience in supply and support for gas flow applications and Sensirion’s UK & IRL customers will benefit from the technical knowledge and speed of response this improved local support brings”.



“The combination of Sensirion’s excellent and continuously developing flow product range coupled with Chell’s 30 year experience in gas flow measurement applications, creates an ideal partnership with which to offer customers a complete and local supply, support and service solution” says Nick Broadley, Managing Director of Chell Instruments Ltd. “Chell are delighted to be working alongside Sensirion and look forward to optimising customer support right through from initial enquiry and supply, to long term calibration and maintenance.”