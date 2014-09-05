© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

ABB and China’s BYD form global alliance

ABB and BYD has entered into a strategic collaboration to jointly develop new solutions for energy storage building on their complementary strenghts.

ABB’s products and technology for grid storage, electric vehicle charging and integrated marine systems, combined with BYD’s knowledge in battery technology, can broadly address energy storage requirements. This collaboration aims to accelerate the introduction of new solutions for electric vehicle charging, the fast ramp up of renewables combined with energy storage in off-grid and on-grid solutions as well as battery and energy storage solutions for the fast growing marine segment.



“We are pleased to build on our achieved joint success and broaden our excellent cooperation with BYD. This next step will bring closer together two leading companies with highly complementary expertise and market access for electric energy storage,” said ABB Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer. “With this next step in our successful partnership, we live our promise: “Power and productivity for a better world” in utilities, industries and transport & infrastructure”.