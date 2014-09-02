© otnaydur dreamstime.com Components | September 02, 2014
Sensata Technologies acquires Schrader International
Sensata Technologies Holding's wholly owned indirect subsidiary Sensata Technologies B.V. has reached agreement to acquire the Schrader group of companies from Madison Dearborn Partners, for a total value of USD 1.0 billion.
Schrader is a player in tire pressure monitoring sensors (TPMS). The transaction provides TPMS and additional low pressure sensing capabilities that address large and fast growing sensing markets and adds to Sensata's sensing position. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2014.
Schrader is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has sales and engineering offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan and South Korea. Manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Brazil and China. The company employs 2'500 people globally, including over 300 engineers. Schrader is expected to generate approximately USD 550 million in revenue in 2014.
"The acquisition of Schrader extends Sensata's leadership position in pressure sensing and provides further access to a rapidly growing USD 2 billion low pressure sensor market where the largest current opportunity is in TPMS," said Martha Sullivan, Sensata Technologies President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, Schrader's expertise in MEMS sensing, wireless communications and ASIC design will be highly complementary; we are excited to welcome this talented team into Sensata's global organization."
"Today is an exciting day as we move into the next phase in the evolution of Schrader. The addition of Schrader to Sensata's product portfolio makes sense strategically and operationally; we are aligned on our plans to continue to grow the business," said Hugh Charvat, Schrader Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank Madison Dearborn Partners for their partnership over the past few years. Their commitment and advice have helped us surpass our ambitious goals."
Schrader is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has sales and engineering offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan and South Korea. Manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Brazil and China. The company employs 2'500 people globally, including over 300 engineers. Schrader is expected to generate approximately USD 550 million in revenue in 2014.
"The acquisition of Schrader extends Sensata's leadership position in pressure sensing and provides further access to a rapidly growing USD 2 billion low pressure sensor market where the largest current opportunity is in TPMS," said Martha Sullivan, Sensata Technologies President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, Schrader's expertise in MEMS sensing, wireless communications and ASIC design will be highly complementary; we are excited to welcome this talented team into Sensata's global organization."
"Today is an exciting day as we move into the next phase in the evolution of Schrader. The addition of Schrader to Sensata's product portfolio makes sense strategically and operationally; we are aligned on our plans to continue to grow the business," said Hugh Charvat, Schrader Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank Madison Dearborn Partners for their partnership over the past few years. Their commitment and advice have helped us surpass our ambitious goals."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments