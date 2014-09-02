© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Sensata Technologies acquires Schrader International

Sensata Technologies Holding's wholly owned indirect subsidiary Sensata Technologies B.V. has reached agreement to acquire the Schrader group of companies from Madison Dearborn Partners, for a total value of USD 1.0 billion.

Schrader is a player in tire pressure monitoring sensors (TPMS). The transaction provides TPMS and additional low pressure sensing capabilities that address large and fast growing sensing markets and adds to Sensata's sensing position. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2014.



Schrader is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has sales and engineering offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan and South Korea. Manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Brazil and China. The company employs 2'500 people globally, including over 300 engineers. Schrader is expected to generate approximately USD 550 million in revenue in 2014.



"The acquisition of Schrader extends Sensata's leadership position in pressure sensing and provides further access to a rapidly growing USD 2 billion low pressure sensor market where the largest current opportunity is in TPMS," said Martha Sullivan, Sensata Technologies President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, Schrader's expertise in MEMS sensing, wireless communications and ASIC design will be highly complementary; we are excited to welcome this talented team into Sensata's global organization."



"Today is an exciting day as we move into the next phase in the evolution of Schrader. The addition of Schrader to Sensata's product portfolio makes sense strategically and operationally; we are aligned on our plans to continue to grow the business," said Hugh Charvat, Schrader Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank Madison Dearborn Partners for their partnership over the past few years. Their commitment and advice have helped us surpass our ambitious goals."