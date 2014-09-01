© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Elekta enhances collaboration with Toshiba

Elekta Japan will grant Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC) wider distribution rights regarding linear accelerator (linac) sales.

Shuichi Higaki, President and Managing Director, Elekta Japan, says: “The existing partnership between Elekta and TMSC from 2010 has helped raise Elekta’s profile in the Japanese market. This new agreement creates significant opportunities for Elekta to further increase our customer satisfaction and become the leading supplier of oncology systems and related software solutions in Japan.”



Since Siemens’s departure from the linac market in 2011, TMSC still has an installed base of about 200 aging Siemens linear accelerators. The extended partnership opens up additional sales channels for Elekta’s linacs and software products and gives Elekta the opportunity to convert existing Siemens LANTIS Oncology Information Systems that were sold through TMSC.



The agreement also includes the intention to develop the Elekta Support Center, a centralized customer support center with a single point of contact for all Elekta linac users in Japan. Elekta will continue to manage marketing and promotion of all Elekta products and solutions, as well as education and training and software service support.