© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Components | August 26, 2014
Toshiba's discrete semiconductor products strategy
Toshiba aims for stable a business expansion by providing discrete devices in growth markets.
The business environment is changing, and markets for smartphone, tablet PC, wireless base stations and data centers are expanding, automobile are becoming more intelligent, new energy sources, such as wind power, are expanding, primarily in emerging countries, and energy efficiency is emphasized more than ever in industry.
Small-signal device and OPTO device
Small-signal and OPTO devices, the foundation products of the business, have seen strong demand since last year. Every site, Toshiba Semiconductor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (TST), which moved location after the Thai floods, is operating at full capacity. Our photo couplers, OPTO devices, have held the world No.1 share for four consecutive years. The company aim for further productivity improvements from expanding TST, expanding the product line-up in high value-added areas, mainly in the industrial market, and to expand business by responding to market changes and expansions.
Power Devices
MOSFETs are a focus product, and we will support customers by exerting comprehensive strengths in respect of performance, quality and supply capacity to meet industrial market in China, which is expected to see market expansion, and market of strong Japanese automotive manufacturers. The company have already won orders of next-generation automotive products. We will continue to advance the capacity of the 200mm line in Kaga Toshiba Electronics and to provide solutions to customers.
Furthermore, as next-generation products using new materials responding diverse market needs, Toshiba will launch up SiC devices for high voltage and high frequency field, GaN power devices for super high frequency filed, applied GaN on Si technology for white LED. The company will also collaborate with the in-house system companies.
Small-signal device and OPTO device
Small-signal and OPTO devices, the foundation products of the business, have seen strong demand since last year. Every site, Toshiba Semiconductor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (TST), which moved location after the Thai floods, is operating at full capacity. Our photo couplers, OPTO devices, have held the world No.1 share for four consecutive years. The company aim for further productivity improvements from expanding TST, expanding the product line-up in high value-added areas, mainly in the industrial market, and to expand business by responding to market changes and expansions.
Power Devices
MOSFETs are a focus product, and we will support customers by exerting comprehensive strengths in respect of performance, quality and supply capacity to meet industrial market in China, which is expected to see market expansion, and market of strong Japanese automotive manufacturers. The company have already won orders of next-generation automotive products. We will continue to advance the capacity of the 200mm line in Kaga Toshiba Electronics and to provide solutions to customers.
Furthermore, as next-generation products using new materials responding diverse market needs, Toshiba will launch up SiC devices for high voltage and high frequency field, GaN power devices for super high frequency filed, applied GaN on Si technology for white LED. The company will also collaborate with the in-house system companies.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments