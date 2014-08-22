© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

SGS opens new wireless testing facility

SGS, a testing and certification company, is expanding its testing capacity and capability by opening a new wireless facility in Branchburg, New Jersey.

The existing Basking Ridge laboratory will be relocated to the new facility where a new antenna chamber will be deployed. SGS’s existing wireless conformance and performance testing will be consolidated with the new chamber. The antenna chamber will support the latest industry requirements for MIMO testing per CTIA’s Over the Air test plan as well as SISO for all cellular technologies.



“We are confident that opening this new facility will improve our wireless testing capacity and help our customers gain considerable advantages in terms of time to market and cost savings,” declares Michael Spitzer, E&E Technology and Global Wireless Manager at SGS North America Inc.