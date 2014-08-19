© daimy dreamstime.com

Metatronics and Inteliments enter partnership

Metatronics and Inteliments reinforce their cooperation by entering into a strategic partnership.

By combining Metatronics’ smart sensing solutions with Inteliments’ big data management platform, the companies will be able to provide their customers integrated solutions in the area of the Internet of Things.



Metatronics has extensive experience in the development and realization of smart electronics and sensing technologies for applications in various industries.



Inteliments provides big data management solutions and develops data visualization and analytic tools, uniquely designed to customer needs.