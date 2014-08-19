© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com Business | August 19, 2014
Trustonic and FPC partner up in a collaboration
Trustonic and Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) has entered into a collaboration to accelerate the availability of FIDO Ready(TM) secure biometric authentication on connected devices.
The collaboration focuses on FPCs touch fingerprint sensors (FPC1020, FPC1021 and FPC1150) and sensor driver software that are built to use Trustonic
The FPC fingerprint sensor driver uses the Trustonic TEE to enable hardware isolation of fingerprint matching and template storage. This hardware-class approach to security on smart connected devices overcomes the vulnerabilities of fingerprint authentication using device operating systems (OS).
"Traditionally, biometric sensors would feature their own processor, which has proven to be expensive and time-consuming in getting products to market," said Trustonic CEO, Ben Cade. "As the leading TEE already integrated in over 250 million devices, our collaboration with Fingerprint Cards will help drive the adoption of biometric sensors into the next wave of connected devices. For service providers and consumers, this offers greater convenience and a higher level of trust in payment services and enterprise security."
Johan Carlstrom, CEO of FPC, said: "FPC is the leading global supplier of capacitive touch fingerprint sensors and the leader in fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. By using Trustonic's industry-leading TEE to protect our fingerprint sensor driver, FPC can now help OEMs to rapidly deploy FIDO-compliant robust biometric authentication to cater to the growing demand for value-added services on connected devices."
