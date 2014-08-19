© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com Business | August 19, 2014
ON Semi completes acquisition of Aptina Imaging
ON Semiconductor has completed its acquisition of Aptina Imaging. The total consideration of approximately USD 400 million in cash for the acquisition was funded by cash on the balance sheet and ON Semi’s existing revolving line of credit.
“With a broad portfolio of products and industry-leading technological capabilities, ON Semiconductor is well positioned to provide the most competitive imaging solutions for a broad range of applications,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “The acquisition of Aptina Imaging is a step towards our stated strategic goal of expanding our presence in the automotive, industrial and smartphone end-markets. I am pleased to welcome the employees of Aptina Imaging to ON Semiconductor and I look forward to the opportunities that this transaction creates for our customers, investors and employees.”
ON Semiconductor expects to establish a new reporting segment, which will incorporate the financial results of the company’s consolidated sensor businesses, including the recent acquisitions of Aptina Imaging and Truesense Imaging, and ON Semiconductor’s existing optical, image and touch sensor businesses. The company expects to begin reporting financial results for this segment from the third quarter of 2014.
Taner Ozcelik, has been named Senior Vice President of the Aptina image sensor business and will report to Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. Mr. Ozcelik joins the company from Aptina, where he was leading the Automotive and Embedded business as Senior Vice President.
Third Quarter Financial Guidance Update
For the third quarter of 2014, the recent acquisition of Aptina Imaging will likely contribute revenue in the range of USD 60 million to USD 70 million. The impact on GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2014 is expected to be negative due to costs related to restructuring, fair market value step-up of inventory, and other acquisition related items.
ON Semiconductor expects to establish a new reporting segment, which will incorporate the financial results of the company’s consolidated sensor businesses, including the recent acquisitions of Aptina Imaging and Truesense Imaging, and ON Semiconductor’s existing optical, image and touch sensor businesses. The company expects to begin reporting financial results for this segment from the third quarter of 2014.
Taner Ozcelik, has been named Senior Vice President of the Aptina image sensor business and will report to Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. Mr. Ozcelik joins the company from Aptina, where he was leading the Automotive and Embedded business as Senior Vice President.
Third Quarter Financial Guidance Update
For the third quarter of 2014, the recent acquisition of Aptina Imaging will likely contribute revenue in the range of USD 60 million to USD 70 million. The impact on GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2014 is expected to be negative due to costs related to restructuring, fair market value step-up of inventory, and other acquisition related items.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments