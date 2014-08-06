© batman2000-dreamstime.com

European semiconductor sales up 12.1% compared to last year

The latest WSTS sales data confirm that the positive trend for the European semiconductor market continues, according to the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).

European semiconductor sales in June rose to USD 3.185 billion, an increase of 12.1% from the same month one year ago.



In the second quarter of 2014, the European semiconductor market sales reached USD 9.556 billion, an increase of 12.1% from the same quarter in 2013, and of 3.5% from the first quarter of 2014. In the first half of 2014, European

semiconductor sales grew by 10.2% compared with the first half of 2013.



On a month-to-month basis, the European market increased by 1.9% in June and performance remained robust across all the main product groups. Some noteworthy improvement was seen in the areas of Discrete, Logic and

Optoelectronics, up 4.8%, 4.1% and 2.5%, respectively from May.



Leading end use market segments in June were consumer, wired and wireless communication applications.



Worldwide sales of semiconductors in June 2014 were USD 27.567 billion, up 2.6% from May 2014 and up 10.8% from June 2013. Sales in the second quarter 2014 were up 5.4% from the first quarter and up 10.8% from second quarter in 2013.



In June, exchange rate effects were limited this month, when comparing market growth in Euro and in Dollar. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.323 billion Euro in June 2014, plus 2.5% versus the May 2014 and an increase of 6.8% versus June 2013.