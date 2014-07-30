© baloncici-dreamstime.com

ST opens MEMS microphone lab in Taiwan

STMicroelectronics has opened a new MEMS Microphone Lab (Anechoic Chamber) in Taiwan to test and analyse high-performance audio applications built with ST’s MEMS microphones.

ST’s new MEMS Microphone lab will focus on all-level audio performance testing from components (microphone or acoustic components) to modules and systems, including smart phones, tablets, notebooks, TVs, and remote controls.



“With the increasing demand for advanced microphone applications in the Greater China region, it is imperative for ST to strengthen its local technology and application support,” said Francois Guibert, Executive Vice President and President of ST’s Greater China and South Asia Region. “Establishing a new advanced testing lab facility in Taiwan will allow us to work even more closely with our key customers and partners in the region to optimize the quality of their products at all levels and develop innovative applications with excellent audio performance.”



"Good application design demands comprehensive testing, and ST always makes sure that our customers and partners have the most complete set of tools necessary to create those designs," said Benedetto Vigna, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ST’s Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group. “The investment in the new testing facility confirms our commitment to support the increasing demand for MEMS microphone applications and a step forward to further drive the MEMS microphone market growth.”