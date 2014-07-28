© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Shin-Etsu to license its solar cell manufacturing technology

Shin-Etsu Chemical has established a mass production process for 156 x 156mm advanced mono crystalline silicon solar cells that have a conversion efficiency of 21%.

Shin-Etsu Chemical possesses about 10 patents regarding this technology, and have have decided to license of the use of these patents and its mass production process technology.



Through the licensing of its solar cell mass production technology that it has developed so far, Shin-Etsu Chemical will aim to play an important role in further widely spreading the use of solar cell technology throughout society.