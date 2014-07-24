© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Pickering Interfaces - new representative for Japan

Pickering Interfaces, provider of modular signal switching and instrumentation, has appointed Andor System Support Company, Ltd. as their representative for Japan.

"We are very excited to be working with such a well known brand like Pickering," says Horikoshi Kenji, Senior Advisor at Andor. "Our innovative approach to selling combined with our line of the latest technology test products makes us a considerable resource in Test and Measurement”.



Bob Stasonis, Pickering’s Asia/Pacific Sales Manager, added “Andor’s reputation for servicing their customers is second to none in the region. Their market presence, combined with their complimentary product range, assures that our mutual customers have access to the right products for their application. We are very excited to work with Andor.”