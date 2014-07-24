© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

STMicro swings to profit in Q2

Second quarter net revenues totaled at USD 1.86 billion and gross margin was 34.0%. Net income was USD 38 million and included Nano2017 R&D program funding.

“During the second quarter we made positive business and financial progress in key areas: from revenue and gross margin improvement as a result of our product, marketing and manufacturing initiatives, to a further strengthened capital structure,” commented ST President and CEO Carlo Bozotti.



ST’s second quarter net revenues increased 2.1% on a sequential basis to USD 1.86 billion and excluding legacy ST-Ericsson products and one-time licensing, increased by 4.7%.



By region of shipment, sequential growth was led by EMEA with an 8.3% increase driven by automotive and industrial customers while Greater China & South Asia increased 2.0%. The Americas decreased by 0.7%. Japan & Korea was lower by 5.3%, reflecting lower sales of legacy ST-Ericsson products.



On a year-over-year basis, net revenues decreased 8.9% mainly due to the phase-out of legacy ST-Ericsson products.