Peregrine and RF Micro Devices settle all outstanding litigation

Peregrine Semiconductor, founder of RF SOI, and RF Micro Devices, Inc. have settled all outstanding claims between the companies.

The two parties have entered into patent cross licenses and have agreed to dismiss all related litigation. Specific financial terms of the agreement remain confidential.



“We are pleased that we have reached agreement with RF Micro Devices and resolved all of our outstanding litigation under terms that recognize Peregrine’s unique role in the invention and commercialization of RF SOI technology,” said Jim Cable, CEO of Peregrine Semiconductor. “This agreement provides validation for the many ways in which Peregrine continues to expand the industry’s technological frontiers through both our inventions and commercial products. We look forward to continuing to solve our customers’ and partners’ toughest RF challenges.”



Bob Bruggeworth, president and CEO of RFMD, said, “We are very pleased to reach an agreement with Peregrine that recognizes the value of their patents and their contribution to the development of RF SOI. The signing of this patent cross-license agreement allows RFMD to focus 100% on building the industry’s leading portfolio of RF solutions, making this agreement very positive for both our Company and our customers.”