© saniphoto-dreamstime.com Business | July 22, 2014
NRG Energy acquires solar facility
NRG Energy, a US solar company, has acquired a 4 megawatt (MW ac) Spanish Town Estate Solar project on the island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) from Toshiba International Corporation (Toshiba).
Once completed, the power will be sold to the U.S. Virgin Island Water and Power Authority (WAPA) under a 25-year power purchase agreement. The project also is expected to help the USVI achieve their renewable energy goals to reduce its fossil fuel based energy consumption by 60 percent over the next 10 years.
“We are extremely excited to partner with WAPA in paving the road for the development of this and other renewable energy capacity on St. Croix,” said Tom Doyle, president of NRG’s renewable energy business unit. “Not only is solar cost-competitive here, but it provides clean, emission-free power, helping to ensure that the pristine beauty of the island is not compromised by the economic costs and detrimental effects of importing and using fossil fuels. In addition, Toshiba has significant experience working on St. Croix and we look forward to building a long lasting relationship with both WAPA and continuing our interaction with Toshiba.”
“Toshiba International Corporation is pleased to be partnering with an industry-leading renewable energy company like NRG. WAPA will benefit from both NRG’s global power plant operating experience and their reputation as a long-term dependable power provider,” said Mark Lonkevych, Business Unit Manager of Toshiba International Corporation. “Toshiba looks forward to working with NRG to bring low cost renewable energy to the USVI and other islands in the Caribbean community.”
