© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

Crocus secures its first million unit shipment of magnetic sensors

This first shipment of CTSR200 magnetic sensors, offering higher sensitivity than Hall effect sensors, will be used in a wide range of current sensing, rotation and speed sensing, as well as switching applications.

Crocus Technology will ship one million units of its CTSR200 magnetic sensors in Q3. This is the first major shipment to emerge for Crocus following the recent qualification of its CTSX product family. Target applications for this delivery include current sensing, rotation and speed sensing, as well as switching. Other significant orders of several million units are in the pipeline for delivery at year-end.



“Crocus Technology has entered the magnetic sensor market with CTSX products that offer a whole range of important advantages over incumbent solutions, on top of CTSX’s competitive market price,” said LJ. Ristic, VP and general manager of the Sensor Business Unit at Crocus Technology. “This one million unit shipment indicates the market’s positive reaction to our MLU-based magnetic sensors, which were qualified only three months ago. We have strong products and are generating revenue through our ability to meet a growing demand.”