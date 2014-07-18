© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Samsung Gear Live employs Cypress solutions

The Cypress Gen5 TrueTouch controller drives the touchscreen of the new Gear Live smartwatch from Samsung.

The Cypress TMA545 controller drives the touchscreen and that the Gear Live implements the Gen5 solution's water rejection feature and a wake-on-touch mode that helps prolong battery life. The Gear Live can be linked to Android smartphones to receive notifications and other content on an attractive, wearable and functional device.



Stacy Wegner, Teardown.com's Product Analyst, confirmed that the Cypress controller replaced a competing controller used in the design of two previous Samsung smartwatches, the Samsung Gear and Samsung Gear 2 Neo. The teardown found that the design uses only a portion of the controller’s available 33 sense lines, which helps the smartwatch conserve power and battery life.



“The wearable electronics market is growing exponentially, and TrueTouch is proving to be the best solution for these applications due to its water resistance and low power consumption, among other features,” said Joe Montalbo, vice president of the TrueTouch Business Unit at Cypress. “We’re excited to see the innovative new products and displays that TrueTouch will enable with our emerging customers.”