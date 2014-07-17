© rob hill dreamstime.com

SYSGO strengthens presence in Russia

SYSGO and the Russian Company AVD Systems LLC signed a formal Value Added Reseller Agreement.

AVD Systems has been established in Moscow in 1992. The company brings along 22 years of experience in distributing Operating Systems of OS providers like Wind River.



The agreement allows AVD Systems to resell the SYSGO products PikeOS and ELinOS as well as any related services in Russia. SYSGO sees an increasing demand for its solutions in numerous territories. The agreement shall help the company to address all new opportunities in the Russian market, a short press notice states.