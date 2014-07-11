© costasz dreamstime.com

AS Harju Elekter sold its holding in AS Draka Keila Cables

AS Harju Elekter sells their 34% holding in AS Draka Keila Cables to the core investor Prysmian Group, for EUR 6.2 million.

Selling the holding was a strategic decision of Harju Elekter Group, to put more focus on the management of the enterprises in its main activity area and the expansion to the field of electrical engineering, incl. financing the purchase of Finnkumu Oy, the largest substation manufacturer in Finland.



AS Harju Elekter is going to continue close cooperation with AS Draka Keila Cables in the procurements of low voltage and other cable products; similarly long-term rental contracts of production facilities are going to remain in force.