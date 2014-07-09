© Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor opens office in Taiwan

Ultra low power (ULP) RF specialist Nordic Semiconductor ASA has opened its first local sales and support office in Taiwan located in the Songshan District of Taipei.

Richard Chen has been appointed Nordic's new Regional Sales Manager (RSM) for Taiwan (began July 1), and Amos Lin has been working as a Field Applications Engineer (FAE) in Taiwan since June 2.



The new sales and support office will work closely alongside Nordic's four existing regional distribution partners in Taiwan (Arrow, Avnet, Hardware & Software Technology, and Mouser Electronics) as well as Nordic's regional headquarters in Hong Kong, which has itself continued to experience significant staff expansion.



"Over the past year we have experienced an explosion in the volume of sales enquiries relating to Bluetooth Smart technology, particularly for PC peripherals, healthcare, wearables, and IoT applications," comments Ståle ('Steel') Ytterdal, Nordic's Director Sales & Marketing for Asia.



"In addition, we are seeing that our customers' Bluetooth Smart projects are typically under extreme time-to-market pressure, and that many new customers lack sufficient background or expertise in Bluetooth Smart and/or RF development and design."



Ytterdal adds: "This combination is putting increased pressure on the ability of Nordic and our distribution partners to respond to customer sales and technical support requests in Taiwan quickly and effectively. So in order to maintain this high level of customer care and support, we have decided to open our first dedicated, local sales and support office in Taiwan to meet both current and future growth needs."