Murata and Ericsson to collaborate on digital power products

Murata Power Solutions and Ericsson has announced that they have entered into a technical collaboration agreement with the goal of accelerating the adoption of digital power products.

Under the terms of this agreement each company will introduce a range of standardized digital power modules. This will result in the availability of multiple product sources to manufacturers that are considering migrating designs from analog to digitally monitored and controlled units.



Tatsuo Bizen, CEO and President of Murata Power Solutions, comments, “We believe this joint initiative will encourage manufacturers to speed up their adoption of digitally controlled power systems. Initially, the benefits of using digitally controlled power sources were considered not to be worth the extra price. However, customers now can see the advantages digital control and monitoring can bring to their end application, so we believe that by introducing a second-source route of Ericsson’s products we will speed the development of this market.”



Murata aims to launch the first of their standardized digitally controlled power modules into the market during summer 2014.