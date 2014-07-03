© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

Genesis Technical Systems goes Asia

Genesis Technical Systems, specialised in superfast broadband over copper, has appointed Facilities Protection Inc. (FPI) as its first distributor in Asia.

Ariel Dela Cruz, CEO of FPI, commented: “FPI values quality and we aim to provide our customers with products that make their day-to-day lives easier and more cost-effective. Genesis Technical Systems has created a solution that meets our customers’ needs, whilst also ensuring quality of service and security of investment, both of which are of the upmost importance to both FPI and our customers.”



Nigel Hall, CEO at Genesis, commented on the announcement: “We are pleased to announce our new partnership with FPI, and share the news that the company is now a distributor of Genesis. We believe there is a clear demand for copper-based solutions such as mBond in Asia. The Philippines is leading the way and rapidly developing its infrastructure, so this is an exciting step for both FPI and Genesis. mBond has surpassed the needs of operators and distributors during field trials and we can see applications for mBond and DSL Rings® developing with the needs of the Asian market in mind.”



Hall also acknowledged that there is future potential for Genesis within the rapidly developing small cells market: “mBond definitely has longevity in the industry, and we are looking into the future of the solution specifically within small cell backhaul. It is clear that a new approach is needed to address small cell backhaul challenges which fibre and microwave are unable to combat, and I am sure Genesis solutions can be adapted and future-proofed to play a vital role in this rapidly evolving market.”