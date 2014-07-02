© carabiner dreamstime.com

Renesas partners with Express Logic

Renesas Electronics Europe extends their new RX ecosystem support programme for European customers whilst adding Express Logic as a new solution partner.

The latest partner to join this RX ecosystem promotion program is the RTOS and middleware supplier, Express Logic.



"Express Logic is honoured to be invited to participate in the Renesas RX ecosystem support programme in Europe," confirmed William E. Lamie, President and CEO of Express Logic, Inc. "Our ThreadX RTOS and middleware fully support the RX product family, providing superior time to market for demanding electronic applications in medical, industrial, and consumer products in Europe and around the world. Now, Renesas customers can take advantage of the RX ecosystem support programme and gain access to these leading RTOS products free-of-charge."



"We are glad to team up with Express Logic as a new software alliance partner for this innovative ecosystem support program," said Bernd Westhoff, RX Product Manager at Renesas Electronics Europe. "ThreadX and its integrated middleware offers an extensive range of well accepted software components and stacks. The Express Logic software solutions, combined with the widely scalable 32-bit RX MCU platform, creates an ideal base for any customer application.