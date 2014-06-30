© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Toumaz Limited in distribution agreement

Toumaz Limited, working with ultra-low power wireless semiconductor technology, announces that Sensium Healthcare, its wireless healthcare division, has signed a distribution agreement for SensiumVitals in South Africa.

The Group has appointed Stat Tiakeni Medical (PTY) Ltd as distributor for SensiumVitals, its ultra-low power system for wireless monitoring of patient vital signs. Based in Johannesburg, Stat Tiakeni Medical specialises in the marketing, distribution and servicing of medical equipment to the hospital, trauma, primary healthcare and homecare markets.



South Africa becomes the 19th territory where sales and distribution networks have been established for SensiumVitals. The appointment follows the establishment of Sensium Healthcare’s direct sales force in the UK, France and Germany and the signing of distribution agreements for the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and five territories in the Middle East.