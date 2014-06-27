© evertiq

Telsys and Eastronics joins KOE Europe distribution network

KOE Europe has appointed two new Israeli distributors, Eastronics and Telsys, to their European distribution sales channel.

The agreements between the companies will allow Telsys and Eastronics to promote and supply KOE's range of industrial LCD modules.



Mark Stanley, general manager, KOE Europe said, "We are very pleased to be enhancing our European distribution network with the addition of Telsys and Eastronics. Our expectation is that both Telsys and Eastronics will use their experience of the Israeli market, combined with technical support, to access new business opportunities and grow our market share with new design-in activity."



Shibi Dekel, managing director, Telsys said, "The industrial strengths of KOE's display products are a valued addition to the Israeli electronics market and a complementary product line to the existing Telsys portfolio. Our customers will very much welcome the product quality, leading edge technology, long term availability and design support that is available from KOE and the highly skilled engineering team at Telsys."



Arie Eitan, vice president, Eastronics commented, "As leading supplier of industrial LCDs, KOE provide Eastronics with a great opportunity to generate new LCD business in Israel. We offer a broad spectrum of technologies and products to our customers. The addition of KOE as an established and high capable display manufacturer is a very welcome."